  • Justin Rose putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose goes back-to-back with birdie on No. 15 at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.