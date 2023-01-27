Justin Rose putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Rose hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Justin Rose had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Rose chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-foot putt for eagle. This put Rose at 4 under for the round.

Rose got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 under for the round.