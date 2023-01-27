Joseph Bramlett comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bramlett finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Joseph Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Bramlett had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Bramlett at even-par for the round.