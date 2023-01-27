Jon Rahm shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day in 2nd at 10 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Rahm's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rahm had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Rahm hit his 289 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Rahm's 171 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 6 under for the round.