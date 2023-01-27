Jimmy Walker shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Jimmy Walker hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Walker had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Walker chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Walker's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even for the round.