  • Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.