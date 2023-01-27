Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Vegas's tee shot went 170 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Vegas's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Vegas had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Vegas's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.