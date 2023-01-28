Jason Day shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Jason Day hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to even for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Day's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 16 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.