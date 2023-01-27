Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Matsuyama's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Matsuyama's tee shot went 186 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Matsuyama had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Matsuyama's 155 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.