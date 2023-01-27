Harry Higgs shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Harry Higgs hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 39th at 1 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Higgs chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 257 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Higgs's tee shot went 170 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Higgs had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.