Gary Woodland shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 72nd at 5 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Woodland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Woodland had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Woodland chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

Woodland got a double bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Woodland to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Woodland's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's tee shot went 166 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.