Garrick Higgo finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Garrick Higgo hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Higgo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Higgo's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Higgo's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Higgo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgo to even-par for the round.