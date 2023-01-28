Erik Barnes shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Erik Barnes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 39th at 1 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Barnes's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Barnes had a 360-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th. This moved Barnes to 2 over for the round.

At the 621-yard par-5 13th, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Barnes to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Barnes's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Barnes hit his 232 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Barnes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Barnes at 2 under for the round.

Barnes missed the green on his first shot on the 201-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Barnes hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Barnes at 1 under for the round.