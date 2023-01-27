  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Emiliano Grillo makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo holes 19-footer for birdie on No. 10 at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Emiliano Grillo makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.