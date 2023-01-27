Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Grillo hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

Grillo missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Grillo's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 15 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.