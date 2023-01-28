-
-
Strong putting brings Dylan Frittelli an even-par round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 27, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2023
-
Features
PGA TOUR pros compete in closest-to-the-pin challenge
Ahead of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Will Gordon and Carl Yuan all competed in the Callaway Paradym Challenge. All four players took turns hitting the new Paradym driver and irons from Callaway to see who could hit closest to the pin.
Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Dylan Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dylan Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Frittelli at 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
Frittelli got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.
-
-