Strong putting brings Dylan Frittelli an even-par round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Dylan Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dylan Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Frittelli at 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

Frittelli got a double bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.