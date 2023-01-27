Dean Burmester finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Dean Burmester hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Burmester's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Burmester got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burmester to 2 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Burmester chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Burmester got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Burmester to 3 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Burmester hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Burmester's 121 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Burmester reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burmester to even-par for the round.