Davis Thompson shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Davis Thompson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Thompson's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.