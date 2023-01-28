Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Morikawa's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Morikawa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Morikawa at 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Morikawa at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.