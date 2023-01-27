  • Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ's tee shot to 6-feet sets up birdie at Farmers

