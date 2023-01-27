Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Cameron Champ hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 39th at 1 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

Champ got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Champ's 105 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Champ got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Champ hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.