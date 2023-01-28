Callum Tarren shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Callum Tarren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Tarren had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to even for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Tarren hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Tarren chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to even for the round.