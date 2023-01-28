Byeong Hun An putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Byeong Hun An hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Byeong Hun An had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put An at 3 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, An's his approach went 47 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, An's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.