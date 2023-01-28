Brent Grant shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brent Grant hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 39th at 1 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Grant got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grant to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Grant reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Grant had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grant to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 4 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Grant's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Grant reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 5 over for the round.