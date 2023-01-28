Brendan Steele shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brendan Steele hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

Steele got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Steele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Steele to 3 over for the round.