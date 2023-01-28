Ben Griffin shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Ben Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Griffin had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Griffin's his second shot went 22 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Griffin's 76 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Griffin chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Griffin missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Griffin to 4 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Griffin got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Griffin to 6 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 over for the round.