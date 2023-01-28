  • Ben Griffin shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Griffin makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Griffin holes a 26-foot birdie putt at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Griffin makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.