Austin Cook shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot onto the 225-yard par-3 green 11th, Cook suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Cook's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Cook hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cook at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cook had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.