Augusto Núñez shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Augusto Núñez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Núñez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Núñez got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Núñez to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Núñez had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Núñez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 3 over for the round.