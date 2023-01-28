Andrew Novak shoots 8-over 80 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Andrew Novak hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 69th at 3 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Novak got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Novak chipped in his fourth from 12 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Novak at 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 3 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 4 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Novak's his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Novak to 6 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Novak's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 8 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Novak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Novak to 8 over for the round.