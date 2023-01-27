Alex Smalley shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Alex Smalley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 39th at 1 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Smalley missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Smalley to 2 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smalley had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.