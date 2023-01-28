Adam Schenk putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Adam Schenk hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Adam Schenk's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Schenk's 95 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.