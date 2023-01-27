Adam Long shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Adam Long hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Long finished his day in 71st at 4 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Long's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 3 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Long had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green third, Long suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Long's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.