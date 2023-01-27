Adam Hadwin shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Hadwin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Hadwin hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.