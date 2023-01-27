Aaron Rai shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Aaron Rai hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 third green, Rai suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rai at 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Rai hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Rai got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Rai to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.