  • Aaron Rai shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Rai makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.