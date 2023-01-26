Zac Blair shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Zac Blair hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 122nd at 5 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Blair had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Blair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Blair's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Blair chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to 4 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Blair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blair to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 5 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Blair hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 4 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 5 over for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Blair chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blair to 6 over for the round.