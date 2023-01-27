Xander Schauffele comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Xander Schauffele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schauffele finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Schauffele had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.