Wyndham Clark shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Wyndham Clark hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Clark hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Clark's 126 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Clark got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Clark chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.