William McGirt shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

William McGirt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 122nd at 5 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGirt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, McGirt hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, McGirt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGirt to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, McGirt had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McGirt to 3 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 5 over for the round.