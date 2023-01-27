Will Zalatoris shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Will Zalatoris hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 74th at 1 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Zalatoris got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 3 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Zalatoris's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 5 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 over for the round.