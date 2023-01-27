Will Gordon shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Will Gordon hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Gordon's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Gordon had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gordon to 4 over for the round.

Gordon got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Gordon hit his 280 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Gordon to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Gordon got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to 4 over for the round.