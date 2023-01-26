Tyson Alexander shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Tyson Alexander hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 99th at 3 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Alexander had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Alexander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Alexander to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Alexander's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Alexander chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Alexander to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Alexander's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Alexander chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Alexander to 4 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Alexander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 3 over for the round.