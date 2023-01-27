  • Trevor Cone shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Trevor Cone makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Trevor Cone nearly aces No. 16 at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Trevor Cone makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.