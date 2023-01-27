-
-
Trevor Cone shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
-
January 26, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 26, 2023
-
Highlights
Trevor Cone nearly aces No. 16 at Farmers
In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Trevor Cone makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Trevor Cone hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cone finished his day tied for 99th at 3 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.
Cone got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cone to 1 over for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Cone reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cone to even-par for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Cone had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cone to 2 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Cone chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cone to 3 over for the round.
At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Cone hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cone to 2 over for the round.
-
-