Thomas Detry shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Thomas Detry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Detry's 167 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Detry's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Detry got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Detry had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Detry to 3 over for the round.