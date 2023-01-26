Taylor Pendrith shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Taylor Pendrith hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 54th at even par Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Pendrith missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Pendrith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pendrith to even-par for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Pendrith's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Pendrith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pendrith at 4 over for the round.