Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 99th at 3 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Muñoz's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 over for the round.