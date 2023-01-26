Sean O'Hair shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sean O'Hair hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 74th at 1 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving O'Hair to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, O'Hair hit his 98 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, O'Hair's his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.