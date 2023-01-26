Scott Brown shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Brown hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 54th at even par Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Brown got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Brown got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to 3 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Brown hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Brown's 174 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Brown chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.