Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Kodaira had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even-par for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Kodaira hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.