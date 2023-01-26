Sam Ryder shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day in 1st at 12 under; Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under; and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Ryder hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ryder had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Ryder's 174 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Ryder had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.