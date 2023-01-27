Sahith Theegala finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Theegala got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Theegala hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Theegala hit his 230 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

Theegala tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to even-par for the round.