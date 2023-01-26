S.Y. Noh shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, S.Y. Noh hit 3 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Noh got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Noh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Noh hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Noh's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.