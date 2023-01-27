S.H. Kim shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, S.H. Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a 263 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Kim chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to even for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.