Ryan Palmer shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Ryan Palmer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Palmer had a 207 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Palmer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Palmer's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Palmer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.