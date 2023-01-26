Robert Streb shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 74th at 1 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Streb chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Streb got on the green in 4 and three-putt for double bogey, bringing Streb to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Streb hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Streb to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Streb's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Streb got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Streb to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Streb chipped in his fourth shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 3 over for the round.